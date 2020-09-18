BABB, Mont. - The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command (BCIC) is activating a public health order effective Thursday, Sept. 17 in the Babb and St. Mary communities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The BCIC wrote in a Facebook post public health officials are spotting the outbreaks in these areas. All residents, with the exception of essential workers, are required to quarantine for 14 days.
BCIC says quarantine and isolation orders under Ordinance 121 are in place and are being enforced.
The Blackfeet Nation posted on Facebook the Blackbones and Duck Lake Campgrounds are shut down immediately and all campers are ordered to leave. They write managers will inform all campers throughout the campsites.
If anyone needs food, cleaning products or medication, they are instructed to call Blackfeet Fire Cache at 338-2946.
Call the Community Health Department 338-6191 with any further questions.