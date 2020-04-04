BILLINGS- The public is being urged to report potential stockpiling or price gouging of medical supplies needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, the Department of Justice says they have been receiving reports of people using the coronavirus crisis to stockpile urgently needed medical supplies to make a profit at the expense of public health and safety.
“Hoarding critically needed medical supplies to get rich quick during a pandemic is not only morally reprehensible, it’s illegal,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said. “Stockpiling supplies and price gouging puts the health and safety of individuals at risk and hampers efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus. It cannot and won’t be tolerated.”
A Defense Production Act provision authorized by a recent Executive Order prohibits the hoarding of designated items, including items like masks, ventilators and disinfectants.
The Justice Department’s COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which designates items, and with the Federal Emergency Management Service, to seize stockpiles of healthcare and medical items where appropriate according to the release.
Americans who are stocking up on daily necessities, businesses needing supplies and manufacturers are not included in the stockpiling prohibition.
The release says the goal is to locate potential stockpiles of designated materials and to quickly confiscate the items and redistribute the supplies where they are needed.
Anyone caught stockpiling could face prosecution.
You are asked to report COVID-19 hoarding, price gouging and fraud scams to the DOJ’s fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or emaildisaster@leo.gov.
The full release from the Department of Justice:
