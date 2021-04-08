MISSOULA, Mont. - One Missoula family, who did puzzles all year long, came up with a unique way to get more once they ran out at home.
On the corner of 5th and Hickory there is a big yellow house, and in front of the house is a little yellow box, and in the box? Puzzles lots of puzzles.
It was about a year ago at this time and everything was shutting down and we really wanted to do puzzles but you couldn't find them anywhere it was like toilet paper you could not find a puzzle," Kacia Bundle said.
So the bundle family built the community puzzle exchange and invited folks to take any puzzles they want, and to leave any puzzles they've already done, it was an instant hit
"We have seen people with like four grocery bags full of puzzles and they dumped them all in and the box got over flowed and they only took like one back," Stella Bundle said.
They say folks have come from all across town to drop off or pick up a puzzle and in the dead of winter the puzzle exchange was in high demand
"Once it was really cold in winter and puzzle box got frozen and there were a ton of people lining up waiting for our dad to fix the puzzle box so we could open it," Henley Bundle said.
A year later the puzzle box is still standing despite the wear and tear, and the bundles intend to keep it that way.
"The puzzle box is here to stay it has definitely been a popular fixture in our neighborhood," Kacia Bundle said.
So if you ever get an urge to do a puzzle, you know where to find one.