Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. BEN J GRIFFING, A 62 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING FROM POLSON. BEN GRIFFING IS ABOUT 6 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, 165 POUNDS AND HAS BLUE EYES WITH BROWN AND GRAY HAIR. HE HAS A 1999 WHITE TOYOTA AVALON WITH A PERSONALIZED MONTANA PLATE THAT READS GIRAFFE. MISTER GRIFFING WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 18TH IN POLSON LEAVING FOR A SKIING AND WINTER CAMPING TRIP IN THE PIONEER MOUNTAINS NEAR DILLON. HE ALSO FREQUENTLY CAMPS AND SKIS IN THE BITTERROOT SELWAY MOUNTAINS NEAR DARBY. HE WAS REPORTED MISSING TODAY AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.