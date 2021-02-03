Ravalli County is in phase 1B for vaccinations, but it's taking a different approach to administering the vaccine.
Ravalli County is asking anyone interested in getting the vaccine to register online now, no matter what phase you're in.
As the county moves through vaccine phases, it will randomly select folks from each phase's list and schedule an appointment.
The health department says this is the fairest way they could think of, giving everyone a chance to get the vaccine if they want it.
"If we could just collect that data, who is interested in getting a vaccine then let us reach out to them we are less likely to get our phone lines clogged with everyone trying to call at once," Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber said.
The health department is also asking for the community to come together and help people who might not have internet access get their names on that list.