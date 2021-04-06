HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting applications for people facing housing insecurities due to lost wages from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last year has brought real, serious challenges to hardworking Montana families through no fault of their own,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office Tuesday. “Emergency rental assistance will help Montanans, who have struggled financially through this pandemic, get back on their feet and remain secure in their homes.”
Gov. Gianforte's release said this emergency assistance, financially supported by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and acquired by the Montana Legislature, is projected to keep 8,000 Montana residents from getting evicted.
“So many Montanans have been hit hard financially by the economic fallout of the pandemic,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in the release. “Now, assistance is here for individuals and families who have lost income because of COVID-19 and are at risk of losing their homes.”
The assistance program gives qualified applicants a maximum of $2,200 per month for overdue and future rent charges -- along with a maximum of $300 for overdue and future utility charges and $50 for wifi per month.
However, the gross income of the household cannot surpass 80-percent of the Area Medium Income.
"For example, a family of four in Cascade County, the household income cannot exceed $56,800. For a two-person household in Flathead County, income cannot exceed $45,450," Gov. Gianforte's release said.
Applicants do not need to come up with a co-pay and landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants. Landlords and utility services will receive the payments directly.