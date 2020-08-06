BIG HORN COUNTY- The Board of County Commissioners and Public Health Board issued a statement Thursday asking the public to stay home more often.
Everyone in Big Horn County is being encouraged by the Big Horn County Commissioners and Public Health Board to stay home for two weeks if they can.
If you have to go out, the release asks you to wear a mask and go by yourself, leaving the rest of your family at home.
If you have to go to the store, you are encouraged to call your neighbors and pick up what they need and drop it off outside their house.
“If we all work together to stay safe from the virus, we can stay healthy, not only physically and emotionally, but also economically,” a release from the Big Horn County Public Information Officer says.
According to the release, Big Horn County currently has the highest per capita percentage of cases on the coronavirus in the State of Montana, with over four times the number of cases per 100,000 of any county in the state.
“If we could get most of the residents of our County to stay home more often, for two (2) weeks, we could get a handle on the virus, lowering the number of infected people and the number of people exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Carol Greimann, MD, Big Horn County Public Health Officer. “COVID-19 can be spread by riding in a car with someone not from your household, by going to a party, by attending an indoor event (including an athletic event), or by taking a lunch break with your coworkers – particularly when any of those activities are done without wearing masks or when wearing a mask incorrectly.”