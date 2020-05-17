Going out to eat at restaurants is an option once again here in Montana, but for restaurant owners reopening might be harder depending on where they are in the state.
Matt Schneider is one of the co-owners of Second Set Bistro in Missoula and he also owns the Miners Saloon down in Cooke City. He says closing both restaurants for COVID-19 was difficult.
"It was open, then it was closed. Cooke City is really close to Yellowstone and a ton of people were still driving through the park and were looking for services after the shut down," Schneider said. "There was a time in Cook City where everything was shut down but you had visitors looking for services."
Then Yellowstone also closed their gates, cutting off what little traffic Cooke City had. Creating a new problem for Scheider's small town restaurant.
"It is totally tourism dependent, and we don't know what that will look like this summer," Scheider said.
Back in Missoula Schneider's business partner, Josh Snider, says they are constantly making changes at Second Set Bistro to make sure customers feel comfortable enough to place an order.
"People have to feel like they are safe, so everyone is wearing face masks. Which I think is still kinda weird, but its something we have to do. We want you to feel comfortable when you walk in," Snider said.
Plus, with food cost being a new factor in the equation, their menu is seeing changes too.
"There was a lot of reflection in the last month on how restaurants should be at least for us. S we have totally changed our concept here from what we were six weeks ago to something that is more home style cooking, more affordable and approachable," Schneider said. "We feel like we have a responsibility to the community right now that is not crazy expensive."
Inside there are changes to the floor, table are now six feet apart, at least, and bar seating is no more.
"We are all creating the rules now for restaurants, The old rules are kinda out the window," Schneider said.
That's true in both rural and urban Montana. Now restaurant owners say they just want to feed the people.
"If you want to take great food home, we have that ability. If you want to come in and sit down and try to have that same feeling you had 6 weeks ago you can and that's how it builds," Snider said.
While both restaurants are trying new approaches to serving food, Schneider and Snider say its interesting to see what works where.
"In Missoula, this is a new restaurant for us, we are the new guys on the block. Then Miner Saloon in Cooke City is a very established location, we are both trying to figure out how to move forward into the unknown, non of us knew how to maneuver this," Schneider said.
They will continue to try new approaches as the Coronavirus Pandemic continues.