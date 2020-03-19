GREAT FALLS- During a press conference Thursday, it was announced that bars and restaurants will be temporarily closed starting Friday morning.
The closure includes all bars, breweries, distilleries, tasting rooms, casinos, restaurants, coffee bars, bowling alleys, gyms, movie theatres and other commercial businesses where people assemble for recreation.
An exception to the closure has been made for drive-thru, delivery or pickup services according to Trisha Gardner, the health officer for the Cascade County City-County Health Department
The closures will last for one week and during that time Mayor Bob Kelly says, employees of affected businesses will be able to receive aid from state and federal agencies.
Great Falls’ City Manager, Greg Doyon says they are working on convening a special city commission meeting on Monday to affirm the declaration and to further discuss what it means and to work through questions.
Effective immediately, meter enforcement will be suspended until further notice as well.
Mayor Kelly also mentioned during the press conference that Great Falls Schools are in need of food.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so to the Great Falls Public Schools website for directions on how you can help.