Between the nice hot weather and COVID-19 forcing folks to head outside, many people jumped in the river. But before they could make a splash, they had to buy or rent rafting gear.
As the summer is winding down some river rental companies are saying this has been the busiest they have ever been.
"About three months ago we were all in panic mode wondering if we would even have a season, but this season has been the busiest season we have ever had," Zoo Town Surfers Owner Justin Shreder said.
With record numbers of folks making reservations and going on guided trips during the pandemic companies like Zoo Town Surfers had to makes some changes before hitting the water.
"I'm really proud of our staff, they have all come together before the season started and we have all been in it together as far as initiating new safety protocol," Shreder said.
New safety protocol, means more cleaning for workers.
"We are wiping down all the paddles, the oars, the buses, the life jackets, the helmets, all on a daily basis. We never really did that before," River Guide Wiggy Fletcher said.
Rafters are asked to wash their hands before and after trips and always wear their masks on the buses. It turns out some of these new protocols will stick around no matter what the future brings.
"I think going forward I really see ourselves, whether or not there is COVID anymore, doing things like cleaning, as we are now, well into the future," Shreder said.