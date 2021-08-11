BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is seeing a surge of COVID cases.
In the past two weeks the number of cases has doubled. Nearly 10% of resediments who were tested in the past week came back positive.
River Stone Health issued a media advisory telling Yellowstone county urging residents to be cautious, especially with school starting up again so soon.
RSH reported that 40 county residents under the age of 19 tested positive last week, 18 of those cases were children under the age of ten.
Today alone 57 people in Yellowstone County were hospitalized, which has doubled from last week.
RHS is offering free vaccinations tomorrow Aug. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. for anyone who is at least 12-years-old at the Gardner's Market and South Park. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will be available.