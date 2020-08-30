The Missoula YMCA's riverbank run is making the move to virtual this year but will have a few in person options as well
Racers have the whole month of September to complete their selected race, from 1 mile to the 10k. Then runners can input their results on the riverbank run's website.
But for those who need a little extra motivation, the Y will host socially distant in person runs on Saturdays, in September to help you get your miles in.
We will keep groups separated we will cheer you on have a little finish line set up for you if you are running with children we can have you run safely behind the trail so you don't have to go out in the street," Race Director Keri McHugh said.
Registration is now open and this year students are only 15 dollars and adults are 20