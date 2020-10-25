BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents.
A man in his 50s passed away in a Yellowstone County Hospital on Friday, October 23.
A man in his 80s passed away in a Yellowstone County Hospital on Saturday, October 24.
“In this time of sadness, I hope that the families and friends of the deceased find comfort in memories of joyous occasions and that their grief lessens in time,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.
“An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation puts deaths from COVID-19 as the nation’s third-leading cause of death in 2020, behind only heart disease and cancer. And as of October 15, the confirmed COVID-19 mortality rate is 66.5 deaths per 100,000 population. Claiming the lives of more than 225,000 Americans, 297 Montanans and now 85 Yellowstone County residents, we all must work together to prevent more families from having to bury loved ones,” said Felton.