BOX ELDER- The Rocky Boy Health Center has announced its first COVID-19 related deaths.
The individuals include a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying health conditions.
Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation residents are being encouraged by the Rocky Boy Health Center and the Chippewa Cree Tribe to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks and other important tools in the fight against COVID-19.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe’s Stay at Home Order and Curfew Mandate are remaining in effect indefinitely according to the Rocky Boy Health Center.
Other means to combat the spread of the virus to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation include a mandate for face coverings and restriction of access onto the Reservation.