ROCKY BOY- The Rocky Boy School District is closing its doors for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
A release from the Office of Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre says the school administration will address several critical items on Monday including:
- Remote access to educational services
- Continuation of meal service in a Grab and Go format once approved by the School Nutrition Program at OPI
- Accreditation standards relating to the length of the school year
- Many other internal logistics
Effective March 14:
- Out-of-state and in-state travel for student groups and activities are suspended
- Out-of-state and in-state travel for staff professional development is suspended
- In-district POR and professional development activities are postponed
- School sponsored indoor events open to the public are canceled
- Outside volunteer presence is suspended
- Outdoor school activities will be monitored
- All MHSA sectioned spring extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice or upon approval to resume by the MHSA
- Expansive cleaning processes and protocols are being implemented