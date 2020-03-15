Rocky Boy Jr and Sr High School
ROCKY BOY- The Rocky Boy School District is closing its doors for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

A release from the Office of Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre says the school administration will address several critical items on Monday including:

  • Remote access to educational services
  • Continuation of meal service in a Grab and Go format once approved by the School Nutrition Program at OPI
  • Accreditation standards relating to the length of the school year
  • Many other internal logistics

Effective March 14:

  • Out-of-state and in-state travel for student groups and activities are suspended
  • Out-of-state and in-state travel for staff professional development is suspended
  • In-district POR and professional development activities are postponed
  • School sponsored indoor events open to the public are canceled
  • Outside volunteer presence is suspended
  • Outdoor school activities will be monitored
  • All MHSA sectioned spring extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice or upon approval to resume by the MHSA
  • Expansive cleaning processes and protocols are being implemented

