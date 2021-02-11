Rocky Mountain Labs “punching above weight” in fight against COVID-19

HAMILTON, Mont. - As Montanans continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, not a lot is known about who actually created these shots that will help end the pandemic. However, some prominent people are working hard at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton under the watchful eye of one of the most famous men in the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
While serving as the director of RML for the past 20 years, nothing makes Dr. Marshall Bloom's face light up more than to talk about cheese.
"We have to consider that vaccines are just one part of a block of swiss cheese," Dr. Bloom said while sitting in his office with a We love you Dr. Fauci sign behind him. No, he is not talking about the actual food cheese, but rather an important scientific reality when it comes to disease control and prevention.
"Masks are another slice of swiss cheese. Hand hygiene is another slice of swiss cheese. Physical distancing is another slice of swiss cheese," Dr. Bloom said.
Each one of these preventative measures outlined by Dr. Bloom is part of a thoughtful, virus killing strategy.
"But when you take all of those measures and you put them together like a block of swiss cheese, you are going to stop the virus from getting through,” he said.
RML has been on the forefront of development, design and testing of the coronavirus vaccine, meaning Montanans have been leading the way.
"The scientists working here developing some of the very best animal models. So if you want to test a vaccine initially, or you want to test a drug, you don't start off with you and me right away. You want to start off on an animal model," Dr. Bloom said.
They’re actually using monkeys to test vaccine capabilities, and they are continuing to test new COVID variants that are popping up around the world.
"It's incredible for us when we think that a year ago probably 98% of the people in the United States had never even heard of coronavirus or Wuhan, China,” Dr. Bloom said. “A year later, the people are complaining because they have not gotten their vaccine yet."
Dr. Bloom would know first hand how critical it is to get in front of the virus before it mutates after spending four days in the hospital with COVID-19 over Christmas last year.
"The people who tell you that this is a hoax or the people that tell you that this isn't worse than the common cold, well, I don't know what those people are drinking or smoking,” Dr. Bloom said in deadpan. “This is a severe infection. This is not a trivial infection. And people need to treat it with respect."
With the release of the vaccine, people may wonder when we can get back to normal. For the director of RML, the answer always goes back to his favorite cheese block.
"The pandemic is not going to end when people get vaccinated. The pandemic is going to end when there are no more cases of COVID-19. We have to keep using all the slices of the swiss cheese until the number of cases gets so low that the infection cannot sustain itself in the community," he said.
