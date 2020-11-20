WOLF POINT- The Roosevelt County Health Department is reporting five additional COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.
There have now been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in Roosevelt County.
“We regret to inform you that we are reporting an additional 5 deaths among our community members due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these losses,” the Roosevelt County Health Department wrote.
The health department also announced 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
