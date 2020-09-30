CULBERTSON- The Roosevelt Medical Center is reporting it has staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Information Officer, Jaimee Green, says staff, patients and their families will continue to receive updates from their medical response team.
Information on the staff members who have tested positive for the virus was not released.
The state has been contacted for additional staffing resources to serve as support staff according to Green.
Green says they are also working with local and state health departments to ensure the safety of patients and staff.
“We ask the community to respect the privacy of our patients while knowing their care is our most paramount concern during these challenging times,” Green wrote.