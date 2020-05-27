Wear Your Roots is giving back to the Missoula community with a new shirt design that is helping feed Missoula.
At first glance when you enter WYR it looks like just another clothing display, but if you look closer you'll see how the apparel is rooting for our future. A sign that reads:
"Proceeds from decal sales will go directly toward supporting food services & delivery costs for Missoula County Public Schools & the Missoula Food Bank. It's times like theses that it's incredibly important for our community to come together to ROOT FOR OUR FUTURE!"
"At least 50% of every product sold goes directly to the schools and the food bank," Wear Your Roots Coowner Brandon Slocum said.
Their latest design is a fundraiser helping students pay for lunch.
"The idea is if we can have a fundraiser that can cover the lunch balances that might be out there that might ease the concerns of some families in the fall," MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said.
Every shirt or hat sold is a way for the community to say 'We are all in this together.'
"I do like that tie in as well, 'Rooting for Our Future' is really about investing in out kids," Watson said.
Even if they sell out of shirts, WYR said they will continue to make more and keep the fundraiser going.
"We are always trying to help out, we do a lot of fundraising and donations trying to help out our community," Slocum said.
And continue to Root for Our Future.
The new shirts and hats can be found online or in store at Wear Your Roots