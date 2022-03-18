HELENA, Mont. - The United States District Court for the District of Montana, Missoula Division, granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against HB 702.
HB 702 prohibits discrimination in Montana based on vaccination status of any disease or possession of an immunity passport by a person, governmental entity, employer or public accommodation.
The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) said the ruling temporarily prohibits the State of Montana from enforcing HB 702 against COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Montana healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid Funding.
The ruling only applies within those healthcare facilities.
MNA filed a lawsuit over the state vaccination law, saying it put nurses at risk, compromises safe healthcare working conditions and obstructs in providing healthcare in Montana.
