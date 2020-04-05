RYEGATE- As we continue to work through these tough times it's important we appreciate the hard work people are doing to keep their communities together.
That's exactly what a small town in Golden Valley County did for their local businesses.
Dozens of Ryegate residents wrote signs, waved flags and honked their horns to show appreciation for their grocery store Super D, which has continued to restock their shelves and stay open seven days a week serving their community.
Shirley Stoican helped coordinate the event, and she says without Super D, residents would have to travel round trip 60 miles to Huntley or 120 miles to Billings to get their groceries.
Shirley mentions its mostly Theresa Sutton and her mother Peggy who operate the store.
They have been working around the clock to keep their shelves stocked.
Shirley says it was time to thank Theresa and Peggy for working so hard to keep their community together.
“It will show them that we don't take them for granted, that we truly appreciate, especially now, them being there, more exposed while the rest of us are safe in our homes, we appreciate that tremendously,” Shirley said.
According to Shirley, Theresa has also been taking care of her children while trying to maintain the store.
Theresa was quite surprised to see her fellow community members gathered outside her store cheering them on but knows how important it is to look after each other and appreciate one another.
“We have each other, that's what it's about, we're here to help each other and support each other if you don't have each other, what do you have?" Theresa said.
Super D is not the only store getting kudos, residents also made their way to Ryegate Bar and Café to thank the owners Christine and Curtis who have kept their business open for take out.