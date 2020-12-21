WHITEFISH, Mont. - The S.N.O.W. (Shuttle Network of Whitefish) Bus provides a free shuttle service around town and to Whitefish Mountain Resort, and has been a staple of the community for over 20 years. This year, the Big Mountain Commercial Association, the non-profit association that manages and funds the transportation service, made significant investments in its infrastructure to keep riders COVID-safe.
With a doubled fleet to allow additional space, commercial fog disinfectant spray administered after each route completion and hand sanitizer offered at the entrance of each bus, the organization has gone to great lengths to prioritize the safety of its staff and riders. Riders are being asked to wear a mask and load/unload from the back door of the bus to further protect the bus driver.
Unfortunately, in its first week of winter operation, S.N.O.W. Bus drivers said they struggled with some users not wearing masks (which is mandated at all times) or taking them off throughout their ride. Jenny Cloutier, Executive Director of the S.N.O.W. Bus, said "Mask wearing is a condition of ridership for this free service and we need everyone to respect the rules. To be clear, the bus will not run if riders are not masked for the entire trip. " She added, "If guests show up to ride the bus without one, they can ask the bus driver for a complimentary mask that are available to all."
The Whitefish COVID-19 Task Force released this video, featuring a similar message and Cloutier saying, "We need folks to wear a mask whenever they're on the bus... we can do this Whitefish!"