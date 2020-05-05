Same day testing coming to Missoula's drive through testing center this week.
Tuesday they had limited testing because of elections, but on Wednesday they will be at full capacity again, plus offering same day testing for the first time.
You still need to call ahead and make an appointment for same day testing but no referral or prescription is needed.
All Missoula county residents who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms listed by the CDC you could qualify for a free test.
Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, a new loss of taste or smell, vomiting, or diarrhea
"We will be able to do same day testing whenever it is at all possible an appointment is still required but we should be able to get you in pretty quickly,” Incident commander Cindy Farr said in her daily briefing.
To make an appointment call 406-258-INFO (4636)