A second person in Montana has died from the coronavirus according to a release from Governor Steve Bullock.
According to the release, the notification of the death was provided by the Madison County Public Health Department today and confirmed by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.
“I’m saddened to hear that a second Montanan has died from COVID-19. No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of this Montanan,” Bullock said in a release.
The full release from Governor Bullock:
MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the 2nddeath of a Montanan to COVID-19 in the state.
“I’m saddened to hear that a second Montanan has died from COVID-19. No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of this Montanan.”
Notification of the death was provided by the Madison County Public Health Department today and confirmed by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.