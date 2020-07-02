HELENA- A second round of COVID-19 testing is being offered to Montana veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System.
As of July 1, 680 Veterans have been tested for the virus at thirteen Montana VA Health Care System sites across the state.
The second round of testing will run July 7 through July 14 in Cut Bank, Billings, Glendive, Hamilton, Helena and Kalispell.
All swabs will be sent to the State of Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services’ laboratories.
Any veteran that tests positive will be contacted by DPHHS as soon as a positive result is confirmed.
Any negative results will be contacted by the Montana VA Health Care System in as early as two weeks or up to thirty days.
Veterans will stay in their cars to be tested, and all visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.
COVID-19 Testing Options for Veterans by Location:
Cut Bank Drive Through COVID -19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 8 2nd Ave SE, Cut Bank
Date: July 8, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Billings Drive Through COVID -19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings
Date: July 9, 2020: 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Glendive Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive
Date: July 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 299 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Hamilton
Date: July 8, 2020: 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
Helena Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison
Date: July 7, 2020: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Kalispell Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
Location: 31 Three Mile Drive, Kalispell
Dates:
July 13, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
July 14, 2020: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.