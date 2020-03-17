HELENA - U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced three additional plans designed to defend Montanans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a the release from Senator Daines:
U.S. SENATE – "U.S. Senator Daines today unveiled three more major proposals that will help protect Montana’s workers, families, first responders, healthcare professionals and small businesses during the Coronavirus Outbreak. Daines’ plan includes: a tax relief payment of 7.65% for workers and small businesses, $1,000 payment for all first responders and healthcare professionals and to suspend SBA loan payments for three months.
“We are in the midst of a massive public health and economic challenge because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Our economy, our small businesses and the livelihoods of thousands of Montanans are at stake,” Daines said. “In addition to several priorities I’m working on to protect the health of Montanans, I’m fighting to help our working families, small businesses, first responders and healthcare providers during the Coronavirus outbreak.”
Daines is Calling for:
- 7.65% Tax Relief Payment for Workers and Small Businesses
- For workers, the tax relief payment would be 7.65% of 6 months of salary. This would fall under the same limits of the payroll tax.
- MT Worker Example:
- In 2018, the average Montanan made $43,410.
- Under Daines’ tax relief payment plan, a worker with that salary would receive $1,660.
- National Worker Example:
- In 2018, the average American made $51,960.
- Under Daines’ tax relief payment plan, a worker with that salary would receive $1,987.
- For small businesses, the tax relief payment would be 7.65% of their total employees’ salaries over 6 months.
- Example: A Montana small business has 10 employees making an average of $43,410, the businesses owner would get a $16,600 check
- $1,000 for First Responders and Healthcare Professionals
- For fire fighters, EMTs, police officers and healthcare professionals on the front lines of diagnosing and treating Coronavirus, they will receive an additional check of $1,000 for their hardships.
- Suspend SBA Loan Payments
- Suspend SBA loan payments for three months."