Senator Steve Daines is working to lengthen President Donald Trump's 60-day ban on immigration that is currently set to expire on June 23.
According to a release from Senator Daines' Office, the reason behind the 60-day ban extension, he says, is to put American workers at the utmost importance as the country reopens.
“I’m proud to back President Trump and his efforts to put the American worker first as we begin to safely reopen the economy and support those who lost their jobs because of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Daines said in the release. “I will always fight to protect and put Montanan and American workers and jobs first.”
Daines says he introduced a bill to congress that would prolong the expiration date of the immigration ban 60-days after the Coronavirus National Emergency Declaration ends, which has no set end date.
He says Americans will have the opportunity to land jobs after losing theirs due to the pandemic before immigration is allowed again.