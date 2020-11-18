HELENA- Senator Steve Daines announced he is participating in a blind trial for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
A release from Daines says he has since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
Daines says his mother told him of Pfizer looking for people to take part in their COVID-19 trial in Bozeman, Daines and his wife enrolling in the trial.
From Daines’ release:
“My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved. This is about saving lives. This is about supporting our healthcare heroes. This is about protecting Montana jobs & workers and rebuilding our economy. This is about American exceptionalism and innovation. This is about restoring hope. This is about restoring normalcy into our way of life.
“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve made the research, development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic drugs a top priority because I believe in order to get back to normal, we need a safe and effective vaccine. That’s why I worked hand in hand with our nation’s top scientists, researchers and American innovators to discuss what was needed to get a vaccine into the hands of the American people as safely and quickly as possible, including securing an initial $10 billion to move forward with dual tracking of clinical trials and manufacturing, known as Operation Warp Speed.
“While I believe a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor. I trust Montanans to make the decision for themselves, use commonsense and practice personal responsibility. While we wait for a final vaccine approval, we must remain smart, protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and be responsible.”