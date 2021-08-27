HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to remove the mask mandate on school buses.
In a letter sent by Daines to CDC Director, Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Daines says President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998 requires masks to be worn on all public vehicles, and that an order issued by the CDC extended the requirement to school buses.
“This fall, a significant proportion of Montana students will return to their classrooms without masks. Forcing young children to wear masks on the school bus, only to arrive at school and remove them makes no sense. Furthermore, it exposes an intrusion of the federal government into the daily operation of local school districts. I am not alone in my concern over this latest effort of the Biden administration to consolidate its control over public education and I urge you to withdraw this mandate,” Daines wrote.