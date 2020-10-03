HELENA- Both Senator Jon Tester and Steve Danes Campaigns say neither of the senators had been near anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
We reached out to their campaigns, following reports of coronavirus infections hitting Donald Trump and others in his circle.
Daines’ campaign tells us Daines hadn’t been close to anyone who has tested positive, and that in consultation with the attending physician’s office, he doesn’t have to get tested nor does he have to quarantine. Daines is expected to head back to DC in the next two weeks.
Senator Tester’s is currently on his farm in Big Sandy, and has not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 according to his campaign.