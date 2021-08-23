MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester released statements regarding the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Daines said the following statement in a release from his office:
“This is a huge achievement. While millions of people have already received safe COVID-19 vaccines, I’m hopeful that the news today will help instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. I encourage all Montanans to talk to their doctor about getting a free, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”
Tester said the following statement in a release from his office:
“With the dangerous Delta variant causing COVID-19 cases to spike all across our state, full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is welcome news and more proof that these vaccines are both incredibly safe and extremely effective. These shots have undergone extensive scientific testing, and I encourage every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to protect themselves and their community so we can finally beat this pandemic and get Montana’s economy back on the right track once and for all.”
All Montanan's 12-years-old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.