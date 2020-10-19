LAKE Co. Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is reporting four inmates at the Lake County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
According to a release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, the four inmates who were showing minor cold symptoms were tested Thursday during a habitual medical examination.
Sheriff Bell writes all four results came back positive for COVID-19 roughly 48 hours later.
Sheriff Bell adds the four inmates are share the same cell block and were the only inmates in that specific cell block. Sheriff Bell says in the release no other inmates are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Additionally, one detention center worker has come back with a COVID-19 positive test result and other workers are pending their results, according to sheriff Bell.
"Since the onset of the virus last spring, the detention center has followed or surpassed all guidelines given by health officials. With the known presence of COVID-19 in the jail, enhanced protocol has been implemented," sheriff Bell writes.