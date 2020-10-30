BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow sheriff has released a statement regarding the first COVID-19 deaths in the county Friday.
The following is the statement from sheriff Ed Lester:
"The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department in conjunction with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, the Butte-Silver Bow Office of Emergency Management, and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department want to remind everyone to exercise caution when out in public.
Given the recent deaths in our community and the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, we are very concerned about the current situation in Silver Bow County.
Medical personnel and first responders are currently stressed by the increase in COVID-19 cases. In order to slow the virus we are again reminding people to:
-Wear a mask when in contact with others
-Wash and Sanitize your hands frequently
-Practice social distancing
-Limit the number of persons you interact with
-Take all precautions to limit exposure to the virus
Butte-Silver Bow Citizens are asked to be extra vigilant in the days and weeks to come.
We believe we can make a huge difference in our infection rate if we take these steps.
Thank you,
Sheriff Lester"