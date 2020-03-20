NEIHART, Mont. - Showdown Montana announced they are closing for the remainder of the season Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.
In a Facebook post from Showdown, they announce Friday is the final day they are open.
Showdown writes "We are incredibly proud of our team and what we have accomplished the last few days. We've been through and vigilant in our efforts to protect our employees and guests. Our numbers have been small and manageable to this point, and we have a high degree of confidence in what we have been able to do as a community."