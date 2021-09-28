HELENA, Mont. - After submitting a formal request for National Guard resources, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is sending four Montana National Guardsmen to Sidney Health Center to aid with COVID-19 response.
“As Sidney Health Center and hospitals across the state face strains to their systems, the men and women of the Montana National Guard are playing an important support role,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Our entire state thanks them for stepping up to serve their communities.”
The governor has fulfilled formal requests made around the state for 148 National Guardsmen as hospitals confront strains to their systems.
All hospitals have received a COVID-19 response resource guide, which includes instructions on how to submit a formal request for Guard resources, according to a release from the governor's office.
Resources will continually be supplied to hospitals to help secure necessary staffing and proactively and directly collaborate with hospitals and their needs as they arise.
Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is also assisting hospitals in the process of securing full reimbursements from FEMA for eligible COVID-19 staffing needs.