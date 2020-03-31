MISSOULA - While small businesses across Montana are forced to close during this coronavirus pandemic, Wake Up Montana caught up with one Missoula beauty business who is really feeling the impacts.
Apothecary Esthetics offers a variety of holistic beauty services like facials, massages, even an infrared sauna. However, this business is also considered non-essential and is just one of many forced to close.
Apothecary Esthetics Owner Anna Rummel Tenenbaum decided to close her doors on March 14 before any mandated closures actually went into affect.
"I am a wellness business and people's wellness is so important to me that it's just a no-brainer. I could never do anything that created a risk for any of my clients or for myself and my family," said Rummel Tenenbaum.
Rummel Tenenbaum is also a single mom with two kids who relies on her business to provide for her family. Even though the closure has made this difficult, she still supports it.
"I think it's necessary to do this at this time, even though it's impacting people greatly, I just think it's our only choice," said Rummel Tenenbaum.
To get by, Rummel Tenenbaum takes one day a time. She sees this difficulty as an opportunity to be resilient and to hopefully come out of all of this even stronger.
"It's very, very scary and uncertain. That being said, it's one of those situations where you really just have to have gratitude for having food on the table today, good shelter today, and good health today," said Rummel Tenenbaum.
Rummel Tenenbaum said she is grateful for a supportive community and finds comfort in knowing she is not the only one going through a closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though non-essential businesses like Apothecary Esthetics are closed right now, you can still help out your favorite small business by purchasing gift certificates or service packages to use when this pandemic is over.