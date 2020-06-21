Summers in Missoula mean its time to go to the farmers market, but this year they have to figure out how to sell their goods while staying safe.
As we continue down the road to reopening, farmers markets are opening back up again and vendors say this is one of the best ways to support local businesses.
From bird houses, to crafts, and even homemade cookies, the Target Range Farmers Market is smaller than the one downtown but they are still making sure everyone is social distancing and staying safe
Market master Peggie Morrison said shes glad the health department is letting the market go on this summer because it gives her the chance to see her friends and folks she affectionately calls repeat offenders.
"We get to be friends they come back Sunday after Sunday, year after year. This is our 11th year and we have people who have come all 11 years," Market Master Peggie Morrison said.
The Target Range farmers market is open every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm at Target Range Elementary.