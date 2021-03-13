HELENA, Mont. - As people have already started seeing the $1,400 stimulus check deposited in their bank accounts, some bank customers may have to wait a little longer.
Wells Fargo tweeted about the stimulus payments, saying customers eligible for the payment to be deposited directly into their accounts can expect it as soon as March 17.
Chase also stated on their website they expect most of the electronic payments to be available as soon as March 17 as well.
The IRS said people may see the payments as early as March 12, however, their release regarding the third round of Economic Payments to Americans says the official payment date is March 17.
You can check the IRS.gov website’s “Get My Payment” tool to see the status of your payment.
