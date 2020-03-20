HELENA- The Montana Department of Revenue (MDR) is allowing some businesses to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Only retailers and manufacturers with an active alcoholic beverage license, and agency liquor stores with a current franchise agreement can sell alcohol for delivery where businesses have been shut down by the government according to the MDR.

On-premises and off-premises licensees, manufacturer licensees and agency liquor stores are allowed to:

Sell alcoholic beverages to consumers to drink somewhere else

Take alcoholic beverage orders and payments on the phone or computer

To deliver alcoholic beverages off the licensed premises by employees over the age of 21, including a parking lot or curb

To sell alcohol through a drive-up window

Licensees must still follow all laws pertaining to the Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service Act.

All license types and agency stores are not allowed to sell to a person under 21 years of age or to any person actually, apparently or obviously intoxicated.

Third-party services such as Grubhub are not allowed to order, pickup and/or deliver alcohol.

The MDR notes that the privileges will no longer be applicable when the Governor’s Directive expires at the end of the declared state of emergency.

For a full list of guidelines for businesses allowed to sell and deliver alcohol for off-premises consumption, you can visit the MDR website here.