The Soup Farm is now open in Missoula and they are bringing locally sourced on-the-go meals that put less waste in landfills.
The new brightly colored business is hard to miss near the Orange Street Interstate Exit. Decorated with pigs, sheep, cows and other farm animals, the Soup Farm really catches your eye. But that was the owners plan all along.
"It was this brown unassuming place people would drive by and not even notice it. But we wanted it to be something bright and vibrant that captured the character of Missoula especially being kind of a gateway to the town off the highway here," Co-Owner Carl Sievers said.
The fun doesn't stop outside, inside is pretty whimsical too. With multicolored murals and chicken foot prints on the floor marking every 6-feet.
While everything was painted and ready to open earlier this year, the owners decided it would be best to wait until now to open their doors.
"We kind of delayed opening to see how other businesses in town were handling the pandemic and it allowed us to see how we wanted to do things and how not to do things," Co-Owner Linda Waters said.
Turns out, they didn't have to change too much
"We kinda already had a model that was a quick grab-and-go or a take out situation," Sievers said, "While we did have to change some ideas to fit what was going on, but a lot of what we had in place was easily adaptable."
With the to-go culture of the pandemic, comes single use plastics, but that was one thing the owners wanted to get away from. So you won't find plastic spoons in your to-go orders here.
"We decided to use actual silverware and we tell customers bring it back if you remember and if not you have a new soup spoon! But don't just throw it in a land fill," Waters said.
Earlier this year they held a silverware drive where future customers can trade mismatched silverware for coupons. So far, customers keep bringing their spoons back, so owners say business is going well.
"When its 100 degrees outside and people are ordering soup, I feel like its double thumbs up!" Waters said.
But they want folks to know they sell more than just soup.
"Our main stay is going to be soup but we want to offer other things as well and cater and change to the community," Sievers said, "We have salads and sandwiches and we are doing our best to stay with local sustainable products and that is where the farm idea comes from."
The Soup Farm is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.