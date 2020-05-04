MISSOULA - Southgate Mall in Missoula announced they are reopening Monday, May 4.
The mall says in a release the new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
As the mall reopens, they suggest visitors honor social distancing by keeping a 6-foot minimum distance from other, cover nose and mouth with fabric, avoid gathering in crowds, follow each store's COVID-19 policies and all federal, local and state COVID-19 regulations.
Southgate mall says in the release they have been following a strict cleaning routine multiple times a day and will continue to. They say they will provide hand sanitizer at dispensers in busy areas throughout the mall.
Although the mall is reopening Monday, each store has their own reopening plans and timelines separate from the mall's. Shoppers should either call the mall in advance or visit their Facebook page for updated information.