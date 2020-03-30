MISSOULA - Southgate Mall is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 8.
"We are grateful to partner with Southgate Mall, as well as our sponsor, Missoula Organization of Realtors, at a critical time in our history," Red Cross Accountant Manager Alexandria Harris says in a release. "We understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive, but want to reassure the public that we have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff in response to concern."
The release from Southgate Mall encourages healthy people to donate blood to help increase the amount of blood donations to help surgery, car accident or cancer patients.
The release from Southgate Mall lists the following steps they have taken to make sure their donors and employees remain safe and healthy:
- Taking everyone's temperature before their arrival into the mall
- Giving out hand sanitizer to use during the entire blood drive
- Distancing donation stations to heed to social distancing rules
- Sanitizing surfaces and equipment often
According to the release, the Red Cross says there is no proof COVID-19 spreads through blood transfusion.
The blood drive will take place in the Clock Court on Friday April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors are allowed to enter through the entrance near Red Robin.
To donate, schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).