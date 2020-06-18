Splash Montana, Currents outline COVID-19 safety precautions

MISSOULA - On the road to reopening, Splash Montana and Currents Aquatics Center are working to open more services while also making sure swimmers are safe.
People can start swimming right now and starting June 22, recreational swimming is opening up even more but under strict guidelines.
Right now you have to make a reservation online to secure a spot because only 50 people are allowed in the facility at once for an hour and a half session. To make sure swimmers can have a good time at the pool while also being in a safe environment, Splash Montana says reservations are a crucial key in the new protocol.
Social distancing is also in effect and people are asked to wear a face mask while walking around but never while they are in the water. Aquatics staff has also had extensive COVID-19 safety training that will be in effect at the pool.
All of the operations that are in place right now at Splash Montana and Currents have been designated and approved by the Missoula City County Health Department. They are also following Governor Bullock's directives and all CDC recommendations to make sure that everyone who comes out to have fun is also safe.
According to the CDC there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread directly to other people from water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. The CDC also says that proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection of pools with chlorine or bromine should kill the virus that causes COVID-19.