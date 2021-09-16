Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ISSUING AN AMBER ALERT FOR DANA LEE JOHNSTON. DANA IS A 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 130 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DANA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A STRIPED, WHITE SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. DANA WAS ASSAULTED LAST NIGHT BY TWO UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES BEFORE CHERI GRANBOIS DRAGGED HER INTO A BLACK, DUAL CAB PICKUP TRUCK WITH A TOOLBOX IN THE BACK. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION OF DANA JOHNSTON OR CHERI GRANBOIS, CONTACT THE ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-653-6240 OR CALL 911.