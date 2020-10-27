HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock held a press conference Tuesday providing an update on COVID-19 in Montana alongside members of the state's task force.
First, Gov. Bullock gave an update on the Montana National Guard's role in providing support for the state's COVID-19 response efforts.
Soldiers have conducted testing in communities throughout the state, including tribal communities. At airports and train depots, they provided help in testing passengers for symptoms during the summer. They have also assisted in distributing personal protective equipment to schools statewide.
Over the next two weeks, the Montana National Guard is stationing at the Montana State Prison to help employees out with COVID-19 related duties.
As large gathering environments such as detention facilities, senior care facilities contribute to an uprising of COVID-19 cases in Montana, Gov. Bullock says schools have continued to make their way through the virus.
Gov. Bullock touched on how schools in Montana have managed the nearly 1,200 total positive confirmed COVID-19 cases from the period of reopening through Oct. 16.
Schools statewide are teaching both in person and off-campus to make sure students have the ability to continue learning amid the pandemic.
Gov. Bullock stated schools continue to need financial support through the pandemic in order to manage positive cases and reduce transmission while ensuring the best possible education strategies for students.
Since beginning of schools reopening, Gov. Bullock said the state prepared for offering every Montana school district funding support through CARES Act allocation. Gov. Bullock said the Montana Treasury Department stepped up to offer further assistance after Congress did not approve a COVID-19 relief bill.
Gov. Bullock stated Montana has an extra $5.5 million in unspent funding available until Dec. 30 to offer schools in need of it.
"We want to make sure these unspent funds go to schools should they need further resources for the next couple of month s to continue with safety measures and provide the best learning environments for students."
Gov. Bullock added the state is aware schools will need additional funding past Dec. 30; however, Dec. 30 is the last day CARES Act funding will be available.
With COVID-19 cases surging in 47 states, Montana continues to experience a large increase in daily case count.
"As we know, there's a delay in incubation periods, which means we're only going to see our hospitals continue to be stretched," Gov. Bullock said. "It's clear that this virus will continue on this path unless we all work together to stop it."
Gov. Bullock added we can end this virus by taking basic precautions advised by healthcare workers such as keeping away from large crowds, washing hands, wearing a mask in public, sanitizing surfaces, staying home while ill and reaching out to a provider to get tested. Gov. Bullock said these are critical steps to take as we approach influenza season to ease the stress of hospitals amid the pandemic.
Gov. Bullock said in order to ease the stress of hospitals and healthcare workers and to protect those around us, he highly encourages everyone to receive a flu vaccination. Where to get a flu vaccination can be found at vaccinefinder.org.
With flu season approaching as we enter the holiday season, Lead Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Stacey Anderson advises Montanans take precautions and be diligent before and while celebrating.
While Halloween festivities are not cancelled for Montanans, Anderson presses on the importance of practicing CDC guidelines during Halloween.
Communicable Disease and Laboratory Services Division Administrator Jim Murphy spoke about the state's website intended for the public to report any businesses with concerning COVID-19 health practices.
Murphy said the website has been available for filing complaints about businesses potentially violating health code; however, the state recently added a COVID-19 reporting page last week.
So far, there have been roughly 1,300 complaints filed related to COVID-19. Murphy added more than 1,000 of those complaints were about enforcing masks, social distancing and sanitation procedures, and roughly 90% of those complaints were coming from the largest Montana counties. He said the other 300 of those complaints were not related to public health concerns, but rather people trying out the website or leaving comments regarding the virus.
"What was encouraging after reading these is there wasn't one comment that we received that was attacking a business or overly negative about the business," Murphy said. "Most of the comments were very constructive and they were basically expressing concern about their own health, health of the customers, health of the workers and their own coworkers."
Murphy said have they receive a complaint, they review it and send it to the local health department of where it came from to further review.
State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman then took to the podium to touch on the importance of community response to help tackle COVID-19 within hospitals.
He spoke about the infection rate trends among specific age groups throughout the pandemic reported by the CDC. In the report from the CDC, there was a trend in infections among people in their 20s in June and July in hotspots, Holzman said. A few weeks after, the trend of infections shifted towards older adults.
He reminds COVID-19 does not remain in one certain age group, rather they spread around as people of different ages interact with one another, thus thriving in congregate setting such as senior care facilities, schools and prisons.
Secondly pointing out how COVID-19 is a community disease, Dr. Holzman touched on how Montana has restricted amounts of resources available.
Dr. Holzman said a great concern happening at the moment is hospital capacity and human capital.
The spreading of the virus may contribute to infecting healthcare workers and emergency medical response workers, thus, leading to staff and hospital capacity shortages.
Other factors of community spread are medical costs as well as community costs.
"If you talk to some of our hospital CEOs, you will hear about how challenging it is for them to get travelling nurses, which are in great need to come to their facilities if they can find them," Dr. Holzman said. "Because not only is other states looking for these individuals, but the cost to pay for these individuals has gone up extravagantly."
"Lastly, no one wants to hurt an innocent bystander; however, if we let the virus spread widely into our communities," Dr. Holzman said, "some individuals will pay a price with their health and possibly their life."