HELENA, Mont. – Following reports that Representative David Bedey tested positive for COVID-19 after working in person in the Capitol this week, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott released the following statement:
“I appreciate Representative Bedey’s willingness to inform the public of his exposure and promptly self-isolate, and I hope that he remains asymptomatic and in good health.
“It is deeply frustrating that this has happened before we as a legislature have established procedures to deal with this unfortunate, yet predictable, situation. Democrats have for months pushed for commonsense COVID protocols — including contact tracing and isolation measures. When the COVID panel meets tomorrow, I will be demanding that my colleagues finally take seriously the responsibility we have to keep the Capitol safe, and protect communities and local economies across the state.”
The State Legislature's COVID-19 Panel Presumptive Chair Jason Ellsworth is notifying the public that Representative David Bedey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is already quarantining away from the State Capitol. He is currently asymptomatic.
Bedey came into contact with the virus via a non-legislative, non-Capitol contact that occurred prior to the start of the session.
"We're already reaching our and notifying those who have recently been in close contact with Representative Bedey and are telling them to quarantine." Ellsworth said. "I'm releasing Rep. Bedey's name because he wanted to be as transparent and informative as possible."
"I applaud Representative Bedey for doing the right things from the very beginning. He's been wearing a mask to help protect the safety of others at the Capitol. After testing positive, he immediately contacted leadership to let us know and he also called the Lewis and Clark County Health Department. Representative Bedey is a model that I encourage others to follow," Ellsworth said.
Bedey issued the following statement:
"I continue to believe that the most effective way to serve in the legislature is in person. But I also have a duty to my colleagues to do what I can to promote their safety. I will do my best to do the people's business remotely and look forward to returning to the Capitol."
The Legislature's COVID-19 Panel meets tomorrow morning and will be further discussing COVID-19 protocols during the legislative session.