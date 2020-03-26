HELENA- A statewide town hall focused on the COVID-19 outbreak will be held Friday, March 27 at 10:00 am.
Congressman Greg Gianforte is holding the town hall and is inviting Montanans to participate and learn more about COVID-19, how they can prevent its spread and what the federal government is doing to address the pandemic and its fallout according to a release from Gianforte.
Family physician and physician director of health at Billings Clinic, Dr. Heidi Duncan, will be a part of the town hall event as well.
You can register to participate online here.