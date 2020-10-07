STEVENSVILLE- Stevensville Public Schools is reporting a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the School District, they were notified of the COVID-19 positive student on October 7, and the student last had person-to-person contact with students and staff on October 6.
The test was confirmed on October 7, and the school district will work with the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office to conduct contact tracing and provide notice to those determined to be close contacts.
Busses will run at 1:30 pm Wednesday, October 7 and school will close for cleaning and contact tracing. Students will move to distance learning on October 8.
The reopening date of schools will be announced at a later date, and the Stevensville School Board will hold an Emergency Meeting via Zoom, details to follow.
Ravalli County Health Department and trained school district nursing staff will contact those who are at risk of exposure to determine a safe and appropriate course of action the School District says.
The School District is in contact with the Health Department and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control guidance to complete a cleaning of the school and other related facilities.
For more information, you can contact the Superintendent for details.
School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information if and when it becomes available.