A new study shows the Johnson and Johnson booster vaccine provides strong protection against the Omicron variant.
The New York Times reported the study indicates two shots of the vaccines decreased the risk of hospitalization from Omicron by 85-percent. The study looked at a comparison of 69,000 health care workers with boosters and correlating unvaccinated South Africans.
The booster was already approved by the Federal Drug Administration, but the CDC recommended other vaccines over J&J when possible.
That guidance was issued because of rare blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine.