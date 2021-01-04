HELENA, Mont. - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen held a virtual panel discussion Monday regarding Safely Reopening our Montana Schools. Arntzen said her priority remains in supporting students, families and teacher leaders through COVID-19.
“I want to thank today’s participants for the opportunity to listen to their experiences and identify areas of need for Montana students, families and educators. Our schools have been one of the most impacted sectors by COVID-19. It is imperative that our conversations continue in earnest on best practices to keep our precious children safe,” Arntzen said. “It was no surprise to hear from Mr. Fasbender and Mrs. Rost that our children continue to face social and emotional challenges during this pandemic. With the spring semester upon us, I will continue to ensure that local communities have the resources and flexibility required to provide educational services to students. My Montana Hope initiative does this by focusing on family, student and community engagement with an added emphasis on safety, mental health and suicide prevention.”
Also participating in the meeting was northeast Montana school Superintendent Renee Rasmussen of Bainville, Principal Shawnda Zahara-Harris of Laurel High School, Montana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Linda Rost, a science teacher at Baker High School and Abby Hutton, a freshman at Conrad High School.
The panel discussion can be viewed here.
The OPI’s Reopening Montana Schools said their webpage will be updated with information throughout the winter and spring semesters.